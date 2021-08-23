The complexities of Kaluma's 50-50 parental care

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma who came up with the Bill  that seeks to amend Section 24 of the Children Act of 2001 and align it to the Constitution.

By  Moraa Obiria

What you need to know:

  • Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma's Children (Amendment) Bill, 2020,  wants the mother and father of a child whether married or not, to carry equal burden in raising the child.
  • The law may, however, not apply uniformly as the MP wishes as Fida Kenya senior legal counsel Ilham Hisham says any aggrieved parent can challenge its application.

In 2018, Marisela Nyaboke and her boyfriend went separate ways when she was two weeks pregnant. Her then boyfriend promised to support the child.

