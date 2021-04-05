The battle over abortion

In the midst of a heated national debate, an ambiguous law and paralysing social stigma is the silent 'victim'.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (3)

By  NGARE KARIUKI

What you need to know:

  • Article 26(4) of the 2010 Constitution states that “Abortion is not permitted unless, in the opinion of a trained health professional, there is need for emergency treatment, or the life or health of the mother is in danger, or if permitted by any other written law.” 
  • A new report by the Centre for Reproductive Rights, notes the that inclusion of abortion in the 2010 Constitution has turned out to be a rhetorical compromise that was probably never meant for implementation.
  • Many women are afraid of seeking safe and legal abortion for fear of prosecution even in situations where terminated pregnancy is the result of rape.
  • Pastor Ezra Muthama: The Bible teaches that life begins at conception, the foetus is a human life and therefore, entitled to all legal protections accorded to life outside the womb.

Petronila* was only eight years old when Kenyans trooped to various polling stations to cast their votes on a new constitution on the chilly Wednesday morning of August 4, 2010.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.