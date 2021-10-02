That thing is very painful: FGM survivor on how she was tricked into it

  • At the age of 12, Sarah Bhoke was tricked by her aunt and grandmother and forced to undergo the cut.
  • Previously a top student in her class, her grades took a nosedive and she performed poorly in KCPE exams. 
  • Her father was disappointed and decided to not pay her school fees. 
  • Merida Omaye also underwent the cut  in 1974, “when every woman in my community was being cut and that was normal in our culture”  and is currently one of the strongest anti-FGM campaigners in Migori.

Sarah Bhoke dreamt of becoming a medical doctor. The dream was, however, short-lived. Like many other young women, her most trusted people tricked her into Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). 

