Tharaka Nithi, where voting for women is a tall order

Tharaka Nithi County Woman Representative Beatrice Nkatha. Apart from the Woman Rep seat, women here still believe that political positions are a reserve for men.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Apart from the Woman Representative seat, women  in Tharaka Nithi County still believe that political positions are a reserve for men.
  • In the last two general elections, no woman in Tharaka Nithi County contested for gubernatorial and senatorial seats.

Traditional beliefs and the practice that women should not hold positions of power, appear to be the ultimate hurdle for female governor and senator aspirants in Tharaka Nithi County.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.