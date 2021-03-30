Terror widows of Nyeri find solace in bee keeping

Members of Change Ambassadors group at Chaka in Nyeri. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
mugo

By  Irene Mugo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • At a quarry in Chaka, Kieni Constituency, women who have had to fill the shoes of their husbands, killed by Al Shabaab militia in Mandera.
  • To fend for their families, these women formed a self-help group, Change Ambassadors Beekeepers, comprising of 40 women widowed by terrorism.

A string of terror attacks targeting non-locals in Mandera County left dreams shattered, homes broken, bread winners killed and young women widowed.

