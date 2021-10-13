Teen pregnancy: It robbed me of my childhood, my future

A teenage girl with her child. Last year, when schools were closed in March to contain the spread of Covid-19, more than 1,400 teenagers became pregnant.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Girls in Taita Taveta County have been victims of early marriages, teen pregnancies and gender-based violence.
  • To change the narrative, Sauti Ya Wanawake organisation in partnership with ActionAid, has started a program to empower more than 300 young mothers in Kishushe.
  • Many parents are often in denial about their children being sexually active as most families in the county view it as a taboo subject.

Grace (not her real name) was only 16 when she got pregnant early this year.

