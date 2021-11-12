Taliban take over: Now there are only male faces outside

Taliban fighters check commuters along a road in Kunduz on October 10, 2021. Shadab* says the Taliban took over, emptying her province, city and village of women. Now there are only male faces outside.

Photo credit: Photo | AFP

By  Fuller Project Team

What you need to know:

  • Shadab* is the first girl in her village to go to university and  the journey was not easy.
  • She cried and begged to go to school and university.
  • Her village is where people’s understanding of girls’ education was limited to a few religious books for worship and prayer. 
  • The Taliban took over, emptying herprovince, city and village of women. Now there are only male faces outside.

This story was produced in partnership with Rukhshana Media and is part of The Fuller Project’s ongoing series, Ending America’s forever war: What is next for Afghan women?, documenting what the end of America’s longest war on foreign soil means for the women who have lived through it.

