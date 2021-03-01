Swiss media house apologises for sexist coverage of Dr Ngozi

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who was confirmed as the first woman and first African leader of the  World Trade Organization last month. 

Photo credit: Fabrice Coffrini | AFP

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • A Swiss news outlet has apologised over the sexist and racist coverage of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
  • CH Media ran a story in its three print editions and corresponding online versions headlining the 66-year-old Harvard graduate as a “grandmother”, to head the global trade body.
  • The UN Women leaders and 124 ambassadors in Geneva signed a petition calling out the racist and sexist coverage.

A Swiss news outlet has apologised over its sexist and racist coverage of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who was recently confirmed Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.