Study: Female-led SMEs ahead in digital presence

A woman using a laptop - a new study by MasterCard shows that women-owned SSMEs are leading the way in tapping into the power of the digital economy. 

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A new MasterCard Middle East and Africa research shows that 81 per cent of the region’s women entrepreneurs have a digital presence for their businesses, compared to 68 per cent of their male counterparts.
  • The study also found that in the Middle East and North Africa, more women entrepreneurs (71 per cent) had a website than a social media presence which stands at 55 per cent.

A new research by MasterCard has revealed that women-owned Small Scale and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are leading the way in tapping into the power of the digital economy to succeed and grow.

