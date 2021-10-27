Study: 95 pc of female SMEs use social media for growth

Ninety five per cent of women who own Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region identify social media channels as the top tool for their business ventures, a new study has revealed.

The study conducted by MasterCard and Female Fusion also listed own e-commerce websites (72 per cent) and messaging services such as Facebook and Whatsapp (50 per cent) as other social media channels popular with women entrepreneurs.

The study conducted from Female Fusion’s network of 20,000 plus members across the MEA region also indicates that three out of four (72 per cent) women-owned businesses said they rely on word of mouth to market their products and services.

The findings were unveiled at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Women’s Pavilion, with the speakers focusing on the power of the digital economy in enabling women-owned businesses to go online.

Digital tools

A series of activities, designed to accelerate women’s impact in business, are taking place at the Women’s Pavilion by Expo 2020 a World Expo, currently being hosted in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It started on October 1, 2021 and will go on until March 31, 2022.

Ngozi Megwa, Senior Vice-President Digital Partnerships MEA, Mastercard, said the study’s outcome indicates a need for further education and empowerment.

“MasterCard has long pushed for the success and growth of women as we break gender barriers around the world. Digital tools and technologies are the greatest equalizer for businesses and as the shift towards e-commerce becomes increasingly permanent, we are committed to helping women businesses go digital and grow digital as they pursue their entrepreneurial passions,” said Ms Megwa.

Fusion Network Managing Partner Female Jennifer Blandos, said her organisation has supported its members to access platforms that offer simple and effective takeaways to grow their businesses.

Women in business

According to the inaugural MasterCard MEA SME Confidence Index, 81 per cent of the region’s women entrepreneurs have a digital presence for their businesses, compared to 68 per cent of their male counterparts.

In terms of a digital footprint of the region’s women entrepreneurs, social media (71 per cent) leads the way, followed by a company website (57 per cent).

Female Fusion Network is the region’s largest community for women in business, women business leaders and women looking to set up their own business.

It supports its more than 20,000 members through online learning, face-to-face events, networking, social media forums and more.

MasterCard has made a global commitment to connect 25 million women entrepreneurs to the digital economy by 2025, as part of its goal to build a more sustainable and inclusive world.