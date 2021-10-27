Study: 95 pc of female SMEs use social media for growth

Kinyoo Women AIPCA group members show the final product of sunflower oil they manufacture at their micro processing plant in Imenti Central. A new study shows that 95 per cent of women who own SMEs use social media to grow their businesses.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Report by MasterCard and Female Fusion shows that 72 per cent of businesswomen in the in the Middle East and Africa use e-commerce websites while 50 per cent use Facebook and Whatsapp.
  • Study covered more than 20,000 members of Female Fusion’s network across the MEA region

Ninety five per cent of women who own Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region identify social media channels as the top tool for their business ventures, a new study has revealed.

