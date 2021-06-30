State to set policies for widows to access its funds

Public Service and Gender CAS Linah Jebii Kilimo. She has said County governments should ensure widows access all funds without any hindrance.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The national government has embarked on plans to formulate policies to have widows directly benefit from economic empowerment funds.
  • Public Service and Gender CAS Linah Jebii Kilimo, said they are engaging our MPs to come up with laws that will protect and see them access national funds.

The national government has embarked on plans to formulate policies to have widows directly benefit from economic empowerment funds.

