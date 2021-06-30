State to set policies for widows to access its funds

The national government has embarked on plans to formulate policies to have widows directly benefit from economic empowerment funds.

This is according to Public Service and Gender Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Linah Jebii Kilimo.

The fund will see the vulnerable group benefit from Women Enterprise Fund, the National Government Affirmative Action Funds (NGAAF) and other government kits without hitches.

Speaking during the International Widows Day at the Chonyi Deputy County Commissioner’s office at Bandara Salama in Kilifi South Constituency, last week, Ms Kilimo said widows’ empowerment will end the discrimination society has subjected them to.

“We are engaging our Members of Parliament to come up with laws that will protect and see them access national funds,” she said.

The CAS challenged county governments to come up with policies that will give widows priority.

Scholarship support

“County governments should ensure widows access all funds without hindrances and get bursaries and other scholarship support for their children,” said Ms Kilimo.

More than 9,500 widows under the umbrella of Hope and Dreams Organisation in Kilifi County attended the event.

Led by Patricia Loko from Bandara Salama village in Chonyi, the widows decried discrimination from the county and national government in economic empowerment.

Ms Loko said most of them lead miserable lives after being rejected by their families upon their spouses’ death, with some being accused of having killed their husbands.

“Majority of widows were kicked out by their late husband’s families and currently lead miserable lives, struggling to fend for their children,” she said.

She said the women flock construction and mining sites to seek casual work where they are also exploited.

Special treatment

Prudence Kai, a widow, who founded Hope and Dreams Organisation said many of them suffered from self-acceptance, noting that they need special treatment because of the challenges they face that have left them vulnerable.

“Being a widow has become a human right concern but because of our vulnerability, we have become political tools that politicians only look for during campaigns,” said Ms Kai.

She called on First Lady Margaret Kenyatta to initiate programs to support widows.

Ms Kai also said the government should come up with policies that will help widows claim their rights when their husbands die.

“Many women have lost properties upon the death of their husbands and are now helpless since they do not know where to get help," she added.