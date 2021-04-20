State now lists SGBV shelters as essential service

Tieng’re Rescue Centre in Kisumu, a safe house constructed for SGBV survivors in the county.


Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The government has listed provision of shelters and safe houses for survivors of sexual and gender based violence (SGBV) an essential service.
  • Gender equality advocates have lauded the government for heeding their pleas to recognise the crucial needs of women and girls at this vulnerable period.
  • Last year, in the period during which schools were closed, curfews and inter-county movements were restricted, the rates of SGBV rose by 92.2 per cent.

The government has listed provision of shelters and safe houses for survivors of sexual and gender based violence (SGBV) an essential service, a major milestone in protection of women and girls rights’ in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

