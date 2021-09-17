State launches countrywide tours to empower widows

Ministry of Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary Prof Margaret Kobia with Mwea MP Josphat Kabinga Wachira at a Nairobi hotel in July, during the   launch of Thamini Loan, a special product for widows.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Gender department, in collaboration with Come Together Widows and Orphans Organisation and Faith Wise Widows have come up with a countrywide initiative that will economically empower widows.
  • The widows will be equipped with information on affirmative action funds and how to utilise them for sustainable economic independence.


