Sportswomen suffering in silence, says Syombua

National 400m record holder Hellen Syombua, speaks during the Athletics Kenya National Consultative Forum in Nyeri,  yesterday. 

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Hellen Syombua , a 400m race specialist, has said many athletes are going through a lot of problems, including GBV, and the best thing is to open up and avoid such scenarios in future.
  • The County Executive Committee member of Education and Sports in Nyeri County Margaret Macharia, said we have lost some of our good athletes under funny circumstances and that love should not be a deathbed.

Kenya's 400 metres national record holder Hellen Syombua has said no woman should go through gender-based violence in this country.

