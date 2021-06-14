Somalia's Puntland to criminalise FGM

Amran Mahamood, who made a living by circumcising young girls for 15 years, sits next to a girl in Hargeisa, Somaliland. She gave up the illegal business ten years ago after a religious leader convinced her the rite was not required by Islamic law. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

  • FGM will soon be criminalised in semi-autonomous north-eastern region of Somalia, Puntland.
  • Parliament is to debate and approve it, setting the legal ground for ending the vice that affects 97.9 per cent of Somali women and girls aged between 15 and 49 years.

Female genital mutilation (FGM) will soon be criminalised in semi-autonomous north-eastern region of Somalia, Puntland.

