Silent sufferers: Create shelters for male survivors of GBV

A depressed man. Men are equally victims of SGBV, especially during the Covid-19 lockdowns when many lost jobs and were grounded with their families, with nothing or little to eat.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Many men have suffered intimate partner abuse in the wake of the Covid-19, having lost their power to sustain their families.
  • With safe spaces to free themselves up, many men would be saved from falling into depression and committing suicide.
  • Of the 51 private-run shelters registered with National Shelters Network, none is exclusively committed to male SGBV survivors.

Covid-19 has proved the urgency to establish shelters for men who have survived sexual and gender based violence (SGBV).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.