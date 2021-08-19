Silenced police officers scared for their lives, can't speak

Nineteen years ago, Delila* got married to a fellow police officer.

Their marriage was rocky from the start but she opted to hang on praying that God could someday touch her husband. Together, they were blessed with three children.

“My desire was to raise my children in a complete family. That is why I opted to persevere hoping he could change,” Delila, now a Sergeant, says of her husband, who holds a rank of an Inspector in the police service.

But he never changed. In October last year, he beat her terribly, hitting her with a blunt object that left her with serious head injuries.

That incident pushed her to exit the marriage. Her immediate boss was aware of her tribulations and transferred her to a station far from the husband.

This has, however, not saved the situation. In a week between last December and early January, this year, he assaulted her twice. In one of the instances, she says, he tried to shoot her with a pistol but fellow officers saved her.

In both instances, she filed the assault cases at a nearby police station. In a letter seen by nation.africa, she has written to Inspector General (IG) of Police pleading for intervention to prosecute her husband whom she is afraid has compromised the process.

In the letter, she says she is frustrated over the return of the files from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) with directions not to charge her estranged husband.

“Let me tell you, I am alive but already dead,” says Delila.

“I am so scared he might kill me like he has always told me. Whenever I walk out of the house, I’m never certain I’ll be back alive, and I can’t even see my children as he has eyes all over them.”

Cross-rank marriages

However, the Office of Public Prosecution says it is unaware of the issue as it has never received the respective file.

“We only act on the files brought to us and this (matter) has never come to us,” said Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Jacinta Nyamosi.

While Delila may finally get justice because we have highlighted her plight, there seems to be a bigger problem of silenced domestic abuse and sexual harassment among police officers.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i banned cross-rank marriages in the police service from July, this year, as a strategy to end sexual harassment and indiscipline in the discipline. That may be the case but the reality is that there are officers already in the dark alleys and need to get to the light.

Last May, a female police officer opted to use social media to reach her bosses. The officer attached to a traffic department in Mombasa had seemingly reached the end of her limits in tolerating the unfair treatment and sexual harassment.

The language and tone of her communication told of an officer who desperately wanted a fresh breath of air away from the police service.

“I am tired. I don’t want to be a police officer anymore. I have written so many resignation letters but they are not reaching the Inspector General. Let me resign peacefully,” she claimed in the 2.59-minute video clip.

IG Hilary Mutyambai later ordered the Gender and Children Directorate to look into the allegations but whose findings would be classified and may never be known to the public.

About a month after the officer’s incident, the IG gagged the uniformed officers against sharing their grievances on social media, demanding that they use the official redress mechanisms.

The Internal Affairs Unit provides such an alternative but the traffic officer cast doubt on its transparency and accountability.

In the video, the traffic police officer pleaded with President Uhuru Kenyatta to disband it on grounds that it was failing in its mandate.





Note to readers: Name of the Sergeant changed and where posted hidden to protect her from any harm or danger as guided by the Media Council of Kenya Code of Conduct for journalists.