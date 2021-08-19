Silenced police officers scared for their lives, can't speak

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai:  He recently gagged police officers against sharing their grievances on social media, demanding that they use the official redress mechanisms. 

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Delila* is married to a fellow police officer who has exposed her to consistent domestic violence.
  • Her immediate boss was aware of her tribulations and transferred her to a station far from the husband.
Nineteen years ago, Delila* got married to a fellow police officer.

