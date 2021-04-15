Sierra Leone doctors down tools over female member’s assault

Sierra Leone medical doctors on Tuesday started an indefinite strike over the alleged assault on a female member by a government minister.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group
By  Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone Correspondent

Nation Media Group

  • They are calling for the resignation of the country’s Deputy Minister of Health, alongside the Chief Medical Officer and the Permanent Secretary at the ministry, whom were allegedly involved in the assault on Dr Catherine Jackson-Cole.
  • Incident followed a series of social and mainstream media reports exposing scenes at both Connaught and the largest maternity hospital - PCMH - that revealed lack of basic water, hygiene and sanitation facilities.

