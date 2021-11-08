Show up when media calls, political aspirants advised

Gender Chief Administrative Secretary Beatrice Elachi. She says she is a product of the media and has challenged aspirants to build confidence and trust with the media.
 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Stakeholders have appealed to female political aspirants to use the media to articulate their agenda when given a chance.
  • Most aspirants say they lack the skills to package themselves for the media, and because of poor visibility, they face stereotyping and their voices are not being heard.
  • Nation Media Group Executive Editor Pamela Sittoni, appealed to them to  embrace training on how to engage the media including digital.

Women’s participation in political leadership remains low despite increased awareness on the importance of engaging them in governance as stipulated in the New Constitution of Kenya (2010).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.