Shot in the arm for GBV survivors in Nairobi

Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, one of the facilities the Nairobi County government has been using to offer integrated programs.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The office of Nairobi Woman Representative will contribute Sh50 million while City Hall will give Sh18 million towards the construction of a safe house in Nairobi.
  • Construction of shelter house at Mji wa Huruma in Nairobi will start in September.

Nairobi County will commit at least Sh68 million towards provision of safe shelters for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in the city.

