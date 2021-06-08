Sexual offenders in Nigeria face castration and death

Sierra Leonean women protest against sexual and gender-based violence in the country. Kaduna State in northern Nigeria has introduced harsh penalties for sexual offenders.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Women who sexually violate children aged 14 years or below in Kaduna State, northern Nigeria, have their fallopian tubes  removed before being killed.
  • The harsh penalties came into effect in September last year, following approval of Kaduna State Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020 by the State’s governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai.

If a woman sexually violates a child aged 14 years or below in Kaduna State, northern Nigeria, her fallopian tubes are removed before she is put to death. The same fate befalls male sex offenders. Upon conviction, the men are castrated before being killed.  

