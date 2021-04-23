Sex for work: Tough life of Kilifi women at construction sites

Ms Emily Kaingu speaks to Nation.africa on April,19 2021. She says most women who work at construction sites in Kilifi undergo sexual harassment.
 

Photo credit: Maureen Ongala | Nation Media Group
By  Maureen Ongala

What you need to know:

  • Each morning, a group of women - old and young - flock construction sites in Kilifi, hoping to get some work to do.
  • Some are lucky to get jobs on their first attempt, but it is always hard to work continuously if they do not go by the foremen's sexual demands.

Every day, Ms Emily Kaingu leaves her house at 5am to start her journey, looking for menial jobs in construction sites, to feed her family.

