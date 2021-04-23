Sex for work: Tough life of Kilifi women at construction sites

Every day, Ms Emily Kaingu leaves her house at 5am to start her journey, looking for menial jobs in construction sites, to feed her family.

As she leaves, there is no food for her children to eat during the day. Her hope is that she is lucky to find a job and get money to buy food.

Ms Kaingu’s daily experience is replicated in the lives of thousands of poor jobless women, in Kilifi, who depend on construction jobs for a livelihood.

Sadly, they are not assured of a job unless they give in to the demands of the foreman – sexual demands. Some have even sired children with the foremen.

Despite the tough job and challenges at work, these women and girls persevere for the sake of their families, earning between Sh400 and Sh500 each day.

We meet Ms Kaingu seated under a tree, next to her small kitchen at her home in Fumbini Village.

Arrogant and rude

She narrates the ordeals they go through as women working at construction sites. The mother of six discloses that most foremen are always arrogant and rude to women who decline their sexual demands.

Today, she is at home because she failed to get a job at the construction site. She even moved around for alternative work, in vain.

Her husband Mr William Chai, is a mason, and is out fixing a sewage hole in the neighbourhood.

“There are many constructions going on that can provide work for poor women, but it is not easy to get the jobs unless you give in to the foremen’s sexual demands,” she says.

She is saddened by the high rates of poverty that have greatly contributed to some women and girls giving in to sexual advances from their bosses.

“Many families are vulnerable, struggling to take their children to school and provide for the other basic needs, but each day they go out to work they encounter obstacles,” she adds.

Ms Kaingu says that each morning, a group of women - old and young - flock construction sites hoping to get some work to do.

Women are assigned duties like fetching water, carrying stones or mixing the construction concrete.

Ms Kaingu seated outside her kitchen at her home in Fumbini Village, Kilifi County. Photo credit: Maureen Ongala | Nation Media Group

She says some of them are lucky to get jobs on their first attempt, but it is always hard to work continuously if they do not go by the foremen's demands. Most of the bosses favour their ‘darlings’ at work.

“We always plead with the foremen to also give us some work the next day, but he shuts us up and only those that agree to his sexual demands are considered for the entire construction period,” she says, adding that those who refuse are openly denied the job, “which is then offered to another woman in your presence.”

When they are lucky to get the jobs, the women are not expected to complain about other challenges, including being assigned heavy jobs. When the day ends and it is time for payment, the foreman sometimes reduces their pay without any explanation.

She discloses that the foreman parades the workers and asks them one by one, what he should do with their wages. At this point, the women are always at crossroads not being in a position to decide their fate.

“Some are scared and allow him to take part of the money,” she says, if only to evade the sexual demands.

Unfortunately, such women will not get a job the next day. The bosses are only generous to those who go by their requests. They even move with them to other construction sites once done with the current one.

“There are many constructions going on in Kilifi, people are building houses, business premises and even projects being by the governments, but the foremen are so demanding and biased,” says Ms Kaingu.

In her case, it has become difficult to work at the same site to its completion due to her resistance to the bosses’ demands. This has forced her to move from one site to another.

Denied work

Mr Lazarus Charo from Kakanjuni Village in Kilifi, who also works at construction sites, echoes Ms Kaingu’s sentiments.

“We always see what many women go through in the hands of the foremen, but we cannot speak about it since we will be denied a chance to work,” he says.

Mr Charo says that sometimes men are denied work, and the ‘foremen’s women’ given priority.

“It is difficult for a foreman to give a man work to do unless you are close to him. The foremen take advantage of women who can be easily manipulated to offer them the jobs,” he adds.

For Ms Kasela Chengo from Kakakuni Village, she treks for more than six kilometres from her home to look for jobs beyond Kilifi town every day.

“The job is not found in one place and every time you go to a new site, you must plead with the foreman to give you some work,” she says.

The mother of eight says most women are unable to take their children to school due to poverty.

“We do not get enough money because the jobs are not reliable. Sometimes we walk home empty-handed after a long walk in search of work and our children sleep hungry,” she adds.

Another woman who sort anonymity, reveals that she was pushed into having a relationship with her foreman in one of the sites resulting in a pregnancy.

She discloses that the man could deny her job whenever she approached him because she had refused his sexual demands.

One day, she gave in and that is how she got an opportunity to work at the construction site every day.

“Things were getting tough every day and my children were suffering because I did not have money. It was not long before I got pregnant and gave birth to a baby boy,” she says.

She is still working at the site to earn a livelihood.

