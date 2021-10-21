Sell your agenda to demystify propaganda, aspirants urged

Former deputy secretary-general of the Commonwealth Dr Josephine Ojiambo (second left) at a media event last year. She has advised female aspirants to ignore negative politics in the campaign trail and sell their agenda.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Female political aspirants have been advised to remain focused on their agenda and avoid any negative politics.
  • A 2016 paper on Gender Issues in Electoral Politics in Kenya established that during the 2013 General Election, women suffered deflective campaigns that denied them votes.

As women hit the campaign trail ahead of the 2022 General Election, they are bound to encounter a tough terrain, including propaganda to repel voters from electing them.

