Scars of FGM: Tiaty tales of pain and anguish

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Irine Chesakam, 43, from the remote Barpello village in Tiaty West Sub-county underwent FGM when she was barely 12 years.
  • The mother of nine recalls the birth complication, 17 years ago, that exposed her to obstetric fistula that lasted two years.
  • Her story is that of thousands of women, especially from far-flung Tiaty, that of anguish and pain as Kenya’s ban on FGM enters its tenth year.

She sits pensively on a stone, under the scorching sun cast by the barren tree limbs, wiping away tears as she struggles to narrate how the birth of her third child in 2004, led to a series of surgeries that almost cost her life.

