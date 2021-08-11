Samia: We're here to show women can lead

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan shows a vaccination certificate after she received a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the State House in Dar es Salaam, on July 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Photo | AFP

By  Dar es salaam

What you need to know:

  • Tanzania President Samia  Suluhu has said there were people who doubted she was qualified to lead when she first became head of state because she was a woman.
  • She added that despite challenges, other countries could learn from Liberia and Central African Republic who have had female leaders.

Tanzania's president has said there were people who doubted she was qualified to lead when she first became head of state because she was a woman.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.