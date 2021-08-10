Samburu mother of two, married off at 13, now a qualified mechanic

Naitabau Laantare (left) repairs a motorcycle at Wamba area in Samburu East on July 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Naitabau Laantare always wanted to go to school, get a good job and alleviate her family from the yoke of poverty; but was married off at 13.
  • Five years into marriage, she is among the beneficiaries of a free training program that has enabled her to become a motorbike mechanic in her village.

Born in a family of five at Lodung’okwe village in Samburu East, Naitabau Laantare always wanted to go to school, get a good job and alleviate her family from the yoke of poverty.

