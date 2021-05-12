Samburu girls shine in KCSE

Students of Samburu Girls Foundation in Loosuk area, Samburu County. The girls survived FGM and forced marriages to post exemplary performance in this year's KCPE.

Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group
By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Samburu girls are finding their way out of the cocoon with a majority defying odds to register for national examinations.
  • St Theresa's Girls School was among the top schools nationally; with a mean score rose from 8.9 in 2019 to 9.1 in 2020, making it a top performer in Samburu.

Stories about female circumcision, early marriages and other retrogressive cultural acts are common in Samburu County.

