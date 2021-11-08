Salute to the men backing female politicians

All indications are that next year’s General Election is likely to be historic in as far as women’s participation, as contestants, is concerned.

Should it happen, this will be commendable progress given that Kenya has lagged behind, in the region, on women’s representation in Parliament. It is also a good pointer to the fact Kenyan women are ready to compete for their space in the almost male exclusive political terrain.

But while things are gradually looking up for women in the political space, the reality is that the scene is likely to remain inclined towards the male gender, with barricades, reinforced by patriarchy. It does not, however, have to be all gloom. Gender parity in politics can be realised if men work alongside women.

The now controversial two-thirds gender rule, for instance, would have gone through in Parliament, had male MPs - at least a majority of the ‘progressives’ - joined hands with female colleagues to pass it. To date, it remains a, stubbornly, divisive issue.

Back to the 2022 election. While the numbers of women to be elected to the top county positions and the Legislature are likely to remain comparatively low, the resolve to ensure this happens should be a shared one between women and men of goodwill.

Already, there are notable male politicians who have thrown their weight behind specific women to get them elected.

Chirau Ali Mwakwere

One of these exceptional champions is Governor Salim Mvurya of Kwale County, whose support for his deputy Fatuma Achani, is undivided. The line-up of aspirants for the seat as Mvurya’s two-year term comes to an end (all men so far) largely comprises Kwale heavyweights. They include Sammy Ruwa, who failed to clinch it in the last election. Others are Principal Secretary for Agriculture Hamadi Boga and veteran politician Chirau Ali Mwakwere, among others.

Governor Mvurya – typically - has concentrated the campaigns for Ms Achani on the ground, explaining to the constituents why they should elect her, and shrugging off what he sees as propaganda by opponents.

He cites outstanding development his government initiated since 2013 when he was elected the county’s first governor, with Ms Achani as his deputy. Some of the projects include a popular and highly successful scholarship initiative known as Elimu ni Sasa, health as well as in infrastructural development. Besides, he and his deputy have enjoyed an amiable relationship, always carrying out public functions together, including launching of projects.

Kericho County Governor Paul Chepkwony. After the death of his deputy Susan Kikwai in March, he filled the vacancy with another woman, Lily Chepngetich N'gok. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Notably, the two cite these projects as the experience Ms Achani has acquired to enable her drive the county beyond 2022. If elected, she become the first female governor at the Coast. Incidentally, there is a likelihood of another female governor in the region should media personality Patience Nyange get elected in Taita Taveta County.

After the death of his deputy Susan Kikwai in March, Kericho Governor Paul Chekwony, filled the vacancy with another woman to deputise him. Prof Chepkwony, who showered his late deputy with accolades, nominated the County Executive for Education, Sports and Social Services Chepngetich Ng’ok.

He was of the view that while Ms Ngo’k was competent for the job, her appointment was also meant to ensure gender balance in his government. Coming at a time when a few women’s Parliamentary seats, which became vacant through death, were filled up by men in subsequent by-elections, it was thoughtful of Prof Chepkwony to take the gender balance route.

Political office

In Bomet, expectations had been high that Dr Hilary Barchok would nominate a woman as his deputy following the death of Governor Joyce Laboso.

As the next general election beckons, it is important to recognise the male political champions who are willing and already propelling the women they work with, and others, to run for political office. It is the right thing to do, coupled with the respect for protecting and enforcing frameworks and laws for women’s participation in politics.