Salute to the men backing female politicians

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya (left) with his deputy Fatuma Achani (centre) at a past event. Mr Mvurya has concentrated the 2022 gubernatorial campaigns, on the ground, for Ms Achani.

Photo credit: Laban Walloga | Nation Media Group

By  Njeri Rugene

Consulting editor and founder

The Woman’s Newsroom Foundation

What you need to know:

  • While the number of women to be elected to the top county positions and the Legislature are likely to remain comparatively low, the resolve to ensure this happens should be a shared one between women and men of goodwill.
  • Already, there are notable male politicians who have thrown their weight behind specific women to get them elected.

All indications are that next year’s General Election is likely to be historic in as far as women’s participation, as contestants, is concerned.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.