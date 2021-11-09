Sacco leadership dominated by men

Male domination in the economic sector persists, going by the 2019 sub-sector demographics report. It gives a gender breakdown of the members of deposit-taking savings and credit cooperatives (Saccos) in Kenya.

Among the more than 4.7 million members, 60.65 per cent were men with women at 34.23 per cent. The study notes that this is incongruent with the fact that women make 51 per cent of the country’s population. It attributes this imbalance to men’s dominance in key socio-economic activities, which form the catchment for Saccos.

It shows that the concentration of both groups was highest and almost equal in farmer-based Saccos.

Teacher-based units

Meanwhile, women dominated the teacher-based units, but were least in the private sector-based ones. Men were fewest in the community-based entities at 8.75 per cent but outnumbered women in all the age cohorts.

The findings are rather surprising considering that virtually every woman belongs to at least one welfare group. This suggests that these groups are not registered with the Sacco Regulatory Authority as deposit taking entities hence, their absence from the data analysed.

The report commends the government and teacher-based Saccos for keeping the most complete gender-disaggregated registers, with undisclosed identities at only one per cent and 8.40 per cent respectively, attributing this to the importance they attach to this practice.

It cites the 2016 Denarau Action Plan of the Alliance for Financial Inclusion, which “acknowledged that there is a persistent gender gap in access to financial services and that over one billion women globally, are excluded from the formal financial system” hence, the importance of keeping gender-disaggregated data.

Financial services

The study recommends mandatory disaggregation of demographic data and information of Sacco membership by age and gender. It says these are critical parameters in designing financial services and products. It also requires the Saccos to use the data to meet the diversified needs of different groups.

Additionally, it expects evolution of a culture of keeping gender disaggregated data and information not only for business operations and decision making, but also for public policy formulation and advocacy.

One objective of the study was to set a baseline for tracking future trends, an indication that this was the first time the authority was conducting such a survey- rather late in the day considering the decades-old crusade for gender analysis. Nevertheless, one hopes to see reports on progress against the baseline and evidence of concrete measures taken to improve the situation.

Gender parity

This survey is to be read alongside the Sacco Supervision Annual Report of 2020, which reveals that men dominate in the leadership of Saccos from membership of boards (80.98 per cent) to supervisory committees (76.86 per cent) and chief executive officers (76.57 per cent).

In total, 85.57 per cent of office bearers of Saccos are men. It is only among the employees that exists a semblance of gender parity with men accounting for 50.21 per cent, a slight advantage over women at 49.79 per cent.

The annual report recommends affirmative action to increase the number of women in leadership and decision-making positions. It justifies this call on the basis that gender balance improves corporate governance and trust in the financial services of Saccos, and contributes to compliance with the constitutional ceiling of two-thirds in all elective and appointive positions. These are politically correct statements but of little value in explaining and correcting the male dominance.

While affirmative action is a good starting point, it is a hackneyed and lazy way of tackling a structural and perennial problem. Unless the sector unearths the reasons behind women’s low presence in the leadership positions, affirmative action will only be a bother that will be frustrated by minimisation to the one-third mandated by the law. A little more creativity is required.

Baggage

The ball must also be thrown to women not to perennially wait for affirmative action as the panacea to their ascension to positions, especially in open membership entities such as cooperatives where supposedly democratic elections are held.

In fact, affirmative action has a lot of baggage. These include encouraging complacency, making identity rather than ideas the basis of ascension, perpetuating the notion that women lack capacity to compete with men, promoting and patronage and equating leadership to occupation of positions rather than a platform for changing the society for the better.

Thus, it must not be seen as the magic bullet in eradicating gender imbalance, at least not in a country teeming with gender experts that can design more durable solutions.