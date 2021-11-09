Sacco leadership dominated by men

From left: Kenya Bankers Sacco Vice-chair Vincent Mutambu, chair Vincent Chisaka, CEO Elijah Dede and board member Joseph Nyamacha during the Sacco delegates meeting in Nairobi last September. A study shows that men dominate Sacco membership and leadership.


Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Dr Okumba Miruka

What you need to know:

  • Among the more than 4.7 million Sacco members, 60.65 per cent are men with women at 34.23 per cent. 
  • Men are fewest in the community-based entities at 8.75 per cent but outnumber women in all the age cohorts.
  • It is only among Sacco employees that exists a semblance of gender parity with men accounting for 50.21 per cent, a slight advantage over women at 49.79 per cent.

Male domination in the economic sector persists, going by the 2019 sub-sector demographics report. It gives a gender breakdown of the members of deposit-taking savings and credit cooperatives (Saccos) in Kenya.

