Rumours scaring women off tetanus vaccine

New study shows that some expectant women are hesitant to take the maternal vaccination, having been scared off by the rumours that the jab is a birth control method.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Rumours that tetanus toxoid vaccine was a family planning method, influenced the women to refuse to be inoculated.
  • Waning vaccine confidence threatens global immunisation programs, contributing to decreased immunisation rates and outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases.

Rumours around the safety of tetanus vaccine are scaring women off taking the jab.

