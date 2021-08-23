Rumours scaring women off tetanus vaccine

Rumours around the safety of tetanus vaccine are scaring women off taking the jab.

Scientists studied the vaccine’s hesitancy in rural Kilifi County, establishing that rumours that tetanus toxoid vaccine was a family planning method, influenced the women to refuse to be inoculated.

The researchers from Pwani University, Kilifi County Department of Health and African Academy of Sciences, sampled 104 people that included men and women of reproductive age as well as expectant mothers.

Other researchers were from Kenya Medical Research Institute -Wellcome Trust Programme, Kilifi and Kesho Kenya.

Seventy per cent of the sampled said they were aware of the vaccine expectant women receive. But the 26 per cent reported to know those who had refused or were hesitant to take the maternal vaccination, having been scared off by the rumours that the jab is a birth control method.

To the scientists, the low uptake of the vaccines is dangerous.

“Waning vaccine confidence threatens global immunisation programs, contributing to decreased immunisation rates and outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases,” they say in the study report.

Birth control

They argue that the availability of safe and effective maternal vaccines will only be beneficial if mothers choose to use them.

To encourage uptake of the vaccine, they recommend “dissemination of accurate information and continuous engagement with the community members can build trust and confidence in vaccines.”

In 2014, the Catholic Church was at loggerheads with the government over a mass tetanus vaccination exercise targeting women of reproductive age.

Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops urged its followers to shun the vaccine claiming its private test had shown the vaccine to be laced with a birth control hormone called beta human chorionic gonadotropin. Meanwhile the Health Ministry disputed the claims assuring Kenyans that the vaccine is safe.

Then in 2017, ODM party leader Raila Odinga revived the debate accusing the government of deliberately sterilising women.

Kenya has since been recognised for its efforts in eliminating tetanus-caused deaths among new-borns.