Rights groups sue Mali for not enacting anti-FGM laws

  • Women’s rights organisations have now jointly filed a case at the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) Court of Justice in Abuja, Nigeria, to challenge Mali’s failure to prohibit FGM.
  • The case, which was filed by Equality Now, Institute for Human Rights and Development in Africa (IHRDA) in conjunction with two other organisations.
  • At least 89 per cent of girls and women in Mali aged between 15 and 49 have been subjected to FGM, with 73 per cent of them undergoing the cut before their 15th birthday, according to the country’s 2018 Demographic Health Survey.

In 2019, a 37-year-old mother became the first person in the UK to be convicted of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). 

