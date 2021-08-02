Rights groups seek more funds for gender equality

National Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani (with briefcase)  at Parliament buildings on June 10, 2021 for the reading of 2021/2022 annual budget. For the past three fiscal years, gender equality allocation has remained at a dismal 0.3 per cent.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Women rights organisations are pushing for an increased allocation to gender equality.
  • An allocation that is too little to support anti-GBV programs and empowerment schemes that directly enable women and girls escape from violence, argue rights advocates.

Women rights organisations are pushing for an increased allocation to gender equality, a move that would bolster the government's fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

