Rights groups demand inquiry on violence against women in Tigray

Women mourn victims of a massacre allegedly perpetrated by Eritrean soldiers in Tigray last February. More than 60 rights organisations in Africa have called for an inquiry into allegations of violation against women and girls' rights in Tigray.

Photo credit: Photo | AFP

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • SOAWR in a statement issued last week, said reports of sexual violence against women and girls in the conflict-hit Tigray region need to be acted upon immediately.
  • The coalition demanded that the special rapporteur on the rights of women in Africa urge relevant authorities to ensure women and girls in the region are protected from rape and sexual assault in line with Ethiopia’s human rights obligations.

More than 60 rights organisations in Africa have called for an immediate inquiry into allegations of violation against women and girls' rights including sexual violence in the Tigray region, Ethiopia.

