Rights advocates push for equality in matrimonial property division

A couple arguing - In Cameroon where although the Constitution is gender-neutral, the customary laws are applied to deny women their right to matrimonial property.

What you need to know:

  • Women rights organisations have been urged to utilise regional mechanisms to pressure their respective countries to respect and protect the women’s right to matrimonial property.
  • In the customary law of some ethnic groups in Cameroon, husbands maintain complete control over family property

Women rights organisations have been urged to utilise regional mechanisms to pressure their respective countries to respect and protect the women’s right to matrimonial property.

