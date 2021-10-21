Rights advocates call for feminist post-Covid recovery steps

Mary Muthoni harvests spinach at Kiawaithanji village in Nyeri County on October 13, 2021. Rights advocates have called  for inclusive responses to enable women like Ms Muthoni bounce back from the effects of Covid-19.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Women's rights advocates from 35 African countries want post-Covid-19 recovery measures to be rooted in feminist principles of inclusivity, equality, justice, solidarity and well-being.
  • They have demanded for equal representation in all relevant decision making institutions.

Inequalities that had otherwise been reduced in decades of active interventions will worsen if post-Covid-19 recovery measures fail to address systemic barriers to women and girls’ progress, feminists said last week.

