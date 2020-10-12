Riders donate pads, innerwear to 2,000 Meru girls, boys

A group of motorbike riders in Meru has distributed sanitary pads and innerwear to more than 2,000 girls and boys in Mugae, Tigania West in bid to raise awareness on teen pregnancies.

Meru Passionate Riders, comprising of more than 50 people who ride for recreation and charity, started the initiative following reports of ‘sex for pads’ in the area.

Rei Sub-location assistant chief Peter Gitile said many teenage girls had fallen pregnant since the schools closed over the Covid-19 pandemic.

He spoke during a teen pregnancy awareness seminar at Kiburuti Kerith Church in Tigania West over the weekend.

“We have received several reports of teen pregnancies in the area, prompting us to consider holding seminars for the youth. Many of the teenagers affected come from poor backgrounds and end up dropping out of school. Such forums will go a long way in enlightening the teenagers on how to safeguard their future,” Mr Gitile said.

Boys' underwear

Meru Passionate Riders Chairman Koome Kinyua called for concerted efforts to address the rising cases of underage pregnancies.

He said stern action should be taken against men who take advantage of teenagers in need of sanitary pads, by sexually abusing them.

“We have brought together reproductive health professionals and health awareness organisations to ensure the teenagers are advised on how to abstain, protect themselves and avoid falling prey. Besides giving sanitary pads, we are also giving underwear to boys as part of efforts to raise awareness,” Mr Kinyua said.

Tujijenge Mashinani Initiative founder Casty Micheni called on parents to change tact and increase engagement with their children on reproductive health.











