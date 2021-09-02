Review Law of Succession Act to ensure justice for widows

Mary Nyalik from Ahero in Kisumu County who, together with her three children, was kicked out of the family home by her in-laws barely six months after her husband’s death in 2007.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Sharon Amendi

What you need to know:

  • There are still some areas of incongruence in the Succession Act.
  • Nicknamed “the other woman section”, Section 3(5) recognises, as wives, women married to or by men who had no capacity to marry them by virtue of the Marriage Act.
  • With the Marriage Act 2014, customary marriages are now officially recognised.

The enactment of the Matrimonial Property Act of 2013 and the review of the Marriage Act of 2014 augured hope that the family legal regime would be harmonised. This has not been the case as there are still some areas of incongruence in the Succession Act.

