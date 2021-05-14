Resilience: Meet the unstoppable girls

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Lorna got pregnant out of peer pressure when she had just finished her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education in 2019 and scored 234 marks.
  • Aziza Juma, 21, got married to the father of her daughter, hoping to escape her grandmother's life of deprivation.
  • Aisha Roba, a survivor of FGM, wilfully went for the cut out of push to identify with other girls in her Borana community.

Seventeen year-old Lorna holds her 10-month boy as we conduct the interview.

