Resilience: Meet the unstoppable girls

Seventeen year-old Lorna holds her 10-month boy as we conduct the interview.

The teenager from Lindi, Kibra in Nairobi County is among the one out of five girls aged 15 to 19 years that National Council of Population and Development (NCPD) reports to have born a child or pregnant. She is, however, not a statistic of those who have given up on themselves after the fall.

She got pregnant out of peer pressure. She had just finished her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education in 2019 and scored 234 marks.

Lorna*, a 17-year-old girl who has picked up the pieces after delivery of her son in this photo taken on May 7, 2021 in Kibra, Nairobi County.

Photo credit: Moraa Obiria | Nation Media Group

"I was that girl who respected herself. I detested the thought of someone using me and dumping me and more so, leave me pregnant," she starts the conversation.

Her peers kept on jeering at her and showing off gifts from their boyfriends. She swayed.

One of her girlfriends then led her to the house of a 19-year-old boda boda operator, stationed in Lindi area. Inside was the man and it was meant to be their first date.

"He nudged me on and that was it," she says.

That she had slept with someone she met for the first time, remained a secret for two months until her mother started noticing a bulging tummy.

She kept wondering: "How am I going to tell my mother? She really trusted me and was hopeful that I could be the one to lift her out of poverty.”

After days of denying and suffering from distress since the man had denounced the pregnancy, Lorna decided to open up to her mother.

"She was very disappointed in me. As a mother who had raised me and my other four siblings all by herself, all she wanted for me is a better life," she says, "But even with the disappointment, she stood by me throughout the pregnancy."

Lorna says in the midst of her tears for the more than nine months she kept crying, she could see herself anchoring news.

She could wipe her tears and tell herself, "I will go back to school and become a news anchor."

"I reached a point I said I am no longer going to immerse myself in pity party. Whether I like it or not, this child needs to be taken care of. I must move on and see life from a brighter side," she says.

She confided in her mother her intention to finish school. Her mother who does menial jobs for survival, was happy with her decision. She had her back. She offered to take care of her son and work hard to raise her fees.

This year, she joined Form One at a high school in Machakos County and her mother is paying her termly fee of Sh10,750.

"Getting pregnant is not the end of life. Don't spend the rest of your life blaming yourself for what you cannot reverse. Do something to rebuild your life," advises Lorna who says she has forgiven herself for the fall and her peers who pushed her into the act.

In 2019, Ms Aziza Juma, 21, got married to the father of her daughter, hoping to escape her grandmother's life of deprivation.

Ms Aziza Juma submits her table banking savings to the group secretary on May 7, 2021 at Kibra, Nairobi County. Photo credit: Moraa Obiria | Nation Media Group

It turned out to be a macabre marital status. For the four months they spent together, the man could leave behind a Sh100 note with an order that dinner must include beef or chicken.

That's not withstanding the diaper and milk expenses for the child.

"He could beat me up if I served him vegetables," says Ms Juma, who lived with the 'husband' in Makina, Kibra, where she was also brought up.

She finally managed to escape by lying to him that she was taking the daughter for a check-up at a nearby clinic.

Although she left the abusive marriage, Ms Juma sadly makes up the 39 per cent of women and girls in Kenya aged 15 and above who have experienced physical violence. Data from National Gender and Equality Commission shows that approximately one in four women in this age group experience such violence annually.

Life is looking up now for her. Her grandmother - she is an orphan - has been her greatest supporter.

"My grandmother told me never to give up on myself. To leave the past behind and forge forward," says Ms Juma, who dropped out in Form Two due to the pregnancy.

Ms Juma has not only enrolled for adult education but she also does jobs perceived to be for only men.

She does construction work including carrying concrete blocks earning a weekly wage of Sh500. She also does the government funded Kazi Mtaani work bringing her a Sh2,500 biweekly pay. Out of the total earnings, she keeps aside at least Sh200 in a table banking group.

Ms Aisha Roba, 27, is a survivor of female genital mutilation (FGM). She, unlike other girls, wilfully went for the cut out of push to identify with other girls in her Borana community in Garbatulla, Isiolo County.

Ms Aisha Roba, a Female Genital Mutilation survivor during the interview on March 26, 2021 in Nairobi. Photo credit: Moraa Obiria | Nation Media Group

It is during the birth of her first born in 2017 that the reality of the effects of FGM hit her. She was forced to undergo Caesarean Section because the birth canal was too tight to let out her baby.

"The whole experience was traumatic and I went into depression for seven months," she says.

But sharing her pain with her husband helped her rise from the depression.

And out of the pain, ‘Every Girls Dream’ was born later in 2017. It is a community-based organisation she is using to speak against the vice.

"I founded the organisation so I could reach as many girls and women not only those at risk of FGM, but also those undergoing gender-based violence," says Ms Roba.

According to the 2014 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS), 21 per cent of women and girls aged between 15 and 49 have undergone the cut in the country.

In some communities, however, the practice is four times the national prevalence. Among the Somali, the prevalence stands at 94 per cent, meaning nearly all girls and women have had their genitalia cut.

It is 86 per cent among the Samburu, 84 per cent for the Kisii and 78 per cent among the Maasai.