Report: We are losing 10 sex workers per month

A commercial sex worker in a past demonstration against harassment meted on them. Sex workers have raised the red flag over increasing murders targeting them.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Sex Workers Alliance and Africa Sex Workers Alliance officials last week revealed that between five and ten sex workers lose their lives every month.
  • Chairperson of the Kenya Sex Workers Alliance Caroline Njoroge, called on the government to create an enabling environment for the sex workers.

Sex workers have raised the red flag over increasing murders targeting them. Kenya Sex Workers Alliance and Africa Sex Workers Alliance officials last week revealed that between five and ten sex workers lose their lives every month.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.