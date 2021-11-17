Report: Sexual violence against minors on the rise

A new report has lifted the lid on the rise in sexual violence against minors in the country.

The Violence Against Children Survey report released by the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection shows that two out of five girls experience different types of violence.

The report indicates that females are twice more likely, at 16 per cent, to experience sexual violence in childhood, than males at six per cent.

It also reveals that eight out of 10 first incidences of sexual violence against females, occurred in the afternoon or evening.

Sexual violence was experienced by 15.6 per cent of females and 6.4 per cent of males before attaining the age of 18.

Among females, 6.8 per cent experienced unwanted sexual touching, 7.5 per cent unwanted attempted sex, 4.3 per cent pressured sex and 4.3 per cent forced sex in their childhood.

The most common place of the first incident of childhood sexual violence for females was an outside location at 53.7 per cent.

Sexual violence

Among females who experienced childhood sexual violence, 18.4 per cent encountered the first incident at the age of 13 or younger, 26.6 per cent between age 14 and 15 and 54.9 per cent between age 16 and 17 years.

One in six females experienced sexual violence in their childhood. The report adds that among the 18 to 24-year-old females, nine in 10 victims who encountered sexual violence, did not seek help.

The report observes that children exposed to violence have a higher likelihood of normalising it and becoming perpetrators or victims in adulthood.

The report findings have prompted the government and non-state actors to launch the Spot it, Stop it campaign, to promote awareness on violence against children.

The drive supported by Safaricom, Unicef and the Directorate of Children Services, was launched at Kibera Primary School in Nairobi recently.

Online abuse

It seeks to raise awareness on how children can be safe online and offline. It is also geared towards identifying and addressing the causes of violence against children.

Through the campaign, children will learn how to identify and report online abuse. Child-friendly booklets on violence against children will also be distributed.

Cases of violence against children will be reported to authorities through the toll-free numbers 116, 999 and 112, or child protection offices.

The campaign targets all the 47 counties, with initial launches in high-risk counties that include Nairobi, Garissa, Kilifi, Turkana and Mombasa.

Once implemented, the prevalence of violence against children is expected to reduce by 40 per cent.

Director of Child Services Isadia Hoyd said 10 per cent of children in Nairobi County experience violence within their homes, schools, church and communities.

He revealed that through Child Protection Management System, about 200 cases of child abuse are reported daily.

“We have cases of sexual violence on children increasing in the family set-up. Cases of kidnapping and abductions are also increasing at a very high rate,” he said.

Laws and policies

Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary Prof Margaret Kobia said the ministry has developed the National Prevention and Response Plan (NPRP) 2019-2023, to address the rising cases of violence against children.

The government, she added, plans to implement laws and policies that protect children, improve parenting skills and strengthen households economically.

The plan entails changing behaviours that normalise violence within communities, providing a safe environment in the education sector and enhancing response services.

“The directorate of Children’s Services has put in place robust measures to strengthen a child protection system to focus on legal and policy reforms, institutional capacity development, planning, budgeting, monitoring and information management,” said Prof Kobia.

Safaricom Head of Sustainable Business and Social Impact Karen Basiye, singled out online platforms, which she said carry a significant threat to children’s welfare if their access is not regulated.

Unicef Kenya Chief of Child Protection Yoko Kobayashi, observed that when a child’s right to grow in a safe environment is violated, the wider society also suffers since many young people will not fulfil their potential and contribute to the economy.