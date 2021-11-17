Breaking News: Police arrest prisons boss Ogallo, Kamiti head after jailbreak

Report: Sexual violence against minors on the rise

A new report has lifted the lid on the rise in sexual violence against minors in the country. It indicates that females are twice more likely, at 16 per cent, to experience sexual violence in childhood than males at six per cent.

  • A new report indicates that females are more than twice likely, at 16 per cent, to experience sexual violence in childhood compared to males at six per cent.
  • Among females, 6.8 per cent experienced unwanted sexual touching, 7.5 per cent unwanted attempted sex, 4.3 per cent pressured sex and 4.3 per cent forced sex in their childhood.
  • The findings have prompted the government and non-state actors to launch the Spot it, Stop it campaign, to promote awareness on violence against children.

