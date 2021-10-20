Report: Covid-19 has worsened global gender gap

Women selling foodstuff in Kibera slums, Nairobi. A study by UN says the number of women living on less than Sh200 a day is likely to reach 435 million this year, up from 398.5 million in 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • According to the Gender Snapshot 2021 by UN and UN Women, the global gender gap in moderate or severe food insecurity increased from six per cent in 2019 to 10 per cent in 2020.
  • Report says extreme poverty is also on the rise with the number of women and girls living on less than Sh200 a day likely to reach 435 million this year, up from 398.5 million in 2019.

The global gender gap in food security has risen dramatically since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

