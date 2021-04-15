Remarried widows have right to late husbands' property

The Supreme Court of Kenya. An advocate of the High Court, Mr Johnson Anyasi says a widow cannot be stripped of her right to inheritance by virtue of being married again.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Section 29 of Law of Succession Act, 1981 Chapter 160 of the Laws of Kenya (Revised 2017) identifies a former wife or wives as dependants, entitled to inherit a dead husband.
  • Advocate of the High Court, Mr Johnson Anyasi says a widow cannot be stripped of her right to inheritance by virtue of being married again.
  • A woman is still considered a dependant if the man died in the process of seeking a divorce.

The Bible allows widows to remarry, and for all good reasons.  But does the law allow the woman to remarry comfortably?  When she remarries, is it the end of her right to claim her late husband’s property?

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.