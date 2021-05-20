Registration for Paris Generation Equality forum kicks off

UN Women Kenya Country Director Anna Mutavati (left) with CS Ministry of Public Service and Gender Prof. Margaret Kobia  at a meeting in Nairobi last January. The Generation Equality Forum is organised by UN Women and co-hosted by France and Mexico.

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Generation Equality Forum organised by UN Women and co-hosted by France and Mexico in partnership with civil society, will be held next month.
  • Heads of State and government, international organisations, civil society, the private sector and youth organisations will gather to launch the Global Acceleration Plan for Gender Equality.

Registration for participation in the upcoming Generation Equality Forum in Paris has started.

