Registration for Paris Generation Equality forum kicks off

Registration for participation in the upcoming Generation Equality Forum in Paris has started.

UN Women and Equality Now announced the commencement of registration to participate in the milestone global event to advance action and investment for gender equality , on their websites.

The Generation Equality Forum organised by UN Women and co-hosted by France and Mexico in partnership with civil society, will be held next month.

The Generation Equality campaign demands equal pay, equal sharing of unpaid care and domestic work, an end to sexual harassment and all forms of violence against women and girls. It also pushes for healthcare services that respond to women’s needs and their equal participation in politics and decision-making in all areas of life.

Heads of State and government, international organisations, civil society, the private sector and youth organisations will gather to launch the Global Acceleration Plan for Gender Equality.

Multi-stakeholder partnerships

They are also expected to announce concrete commitments and strengthen intergenerational, multi-stakeholder partnerships to advance gender equality over the next five years.

The forum will also respond to issues surrounding Covid-19 and how it has exacerbated gender inequalities, disproportionately impacting millions of women and girls.

As part of an intergenerational campaign called Generation Equality: realising women’s rights and equal future the convention will also assess progress made and set out a pathway of measures to achieve gender equality before 2030.

Mexico City

Registration opened on May 10, and will run until June 27 midnight Paris time (CEST). Online registration is available on the Paris forum website:https://forumgenerationegalite.fr/en/get-involved.register

“Twenty-six years after the landmark World Conference on Women in Beijing, the Generation Equality Forum will be a global turning point to advance women’s rights,” the UN Women statement read in part.

The forum that kicked off in Mexico City, in March culminates in Paris, France from June 30 to July 2, 2021, with the aim of securing a set of concrete, ambitious, and transformative commitments to achieve immediate and irreversible progress towards gender equality.