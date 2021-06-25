Regional official orders arrest of Murang’a granny’s evictees

Rose Wachera, 96, during the interview with nation.africa at Summer Village in Murang'a County on April 27, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Central Region Commissioner has ordered that suspects who assaulted and evicted 96-year-old Rose Wachera from her home in Murang’a County, be arrested.
  • One of the 16 suspects that the granny and her family identified as among those who attacked them has been arrested and is being held at Maragua Police Station.

Central Region Commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga has ordered that 16 suspects who assaulted and evicted 96-year-old Rose Wachera from her home in Murang’a County in February, be arrested.

Related

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.