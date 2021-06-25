Regional official orders arrest of Murang’a granny’s evictees

Central Region Commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga has ordered that 16 suspects who assaulted and evicted 96-year-old Rose Wachera from her home in Murang’a County in February, be arrested.

The order comes five months after the incident happened and five weeks since nation.africa reported the matter.

The granny was violently evicted from her Kamuiru/Iganjo home allegedly by a combined force of Kenya Rural Roads Authority (Kerra), politicians and administrators who illegally picked her land as a route for a public access road.

When she resisted arguing that the area map defined where the public road was to be cut, goons drawn from the neighbourhood pounced on her and evicted her before demolishing her house as Kerra tractors cut the road on her farm.

“We have since ordered that the offending road into her land be closed and reverted to where it is supposed to pass. The next cause of action is to ensure that all who played a part in assaulting, evicting and demolishing her home are brought to book,” the regional official said.

One of the 16 that the granny and her family identified as among those who attacked them has been arrested and is being held at Maragua Police Station. The search for others has also been intensified.

Recorded statement

Ms Wachera recalled how a group of youths numbering about 20 descended on her with crude weapons and physically assaulted her together with her 55-year-old son’s family and another son living with disability, on the evening of February 8.

The family recorded police statements at Maragua Police Station as captured on OB numbers 49 to 54 of February 8, 2021, where they complained of being attacked by people well known to them.

They were issued with introductory letters to Maragua Level Four Hospital to have their injuries treated, and officially recorded in a police medical analysis report for use as prosecution evidence. The six were treated as outpatient numbers 2070 to 2075 of February 9, 2021.

Ms Wachera is a victim of violence who is crying for justice — and although late, her journey towards receiving justice seems well on course.

Mr Nyagwanga urged local leaders to help the granny, who together with her family are now tenants, rebuild her life.

“It would be befitting if we all came together and build a home for her. We should also support her to get food and medicines. Most importantly, she must get justice and I have vowed to ensure it happens,” he said.







