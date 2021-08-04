Breaking News: Uganda's Chemutai stuns Kenyans to win steeplecase gold in Tokyo

Ramaphosa: Give women a front seat in economic activities

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says Africa is  working towards adopting a protocol and program of action on women in trade to promote their participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • South Africa and Tanzania outline financial inclusion as a key accelerator to bolstering women’s economic justice and rights by 2026.
  • African States working towards adopting a protocol and program of action on women in trade to promote their participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area.

African governments bank on financial innovations to boost women’s participation in economic activities in the next five years.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.