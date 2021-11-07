Push to fight illicit brews makes Zipporah Nduta to join Kabatini Ward MCA race

When 10 people died after consuming illicit liquor in Hodi Hodi and JC villages in Kabatini Ward in Bahati, Nakuru County, one woman was disturbed by the incident.

As many residents were trying to fight the menace, one woman in the area Ms Zipporah Nduta Karanja was deeply concerned by the 10 deaths.

Ms Karanja said lack of empowerment projects and not involving women and youth in development agenda at the ward level was driving many young people to consume the deadly liquor.

Subsequently, Ms Karanja has vowed to change the leadership style and has joined the Kabatini Ward race in the 2022 elections to push for changes and empowerment of young people in the densely populated ward.

“I want to become the agent of change as the next MCA of Kabatini Ward through pushing for young people and women empowerment through disbursement of more development ward funds at the Nakuru County Assembly if I’m elected next year,” said Ms Karanja.

Ms Karanja, who has been a resident of Kabatini for more than 10 years, blamed bad leadership in the ward for poor development and lack of clear cut empowerment agenda for the growing army of unemployed youth in the area.

“Young people should not die by consuming illicit brews if we have projects that could see them use their skills to start their own income generating projects. That is the transformative agenda I want to bring in Kabatini ward,” said Ms Karanja, who is a hairdresser in Nakuru Town.

She said some of the issues she will give top priority is the provision of water, improvement of infrastructure, setting Jua Kali and cottage industries, agri-business enterprises that will woo the youth, construction of pre-primary classes, sports, upgrading and equipping of polytechnic and empowering women in the ward among other projects.