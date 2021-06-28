Project to nurture young women into politics launched

Chief Administrative Secretary Ministry of Public Service and Gender Rachel Shebesh (left, holding phone) with some of the girls who attended the launch of a project to nurture them into politics at a Nairobi hotel last week.


Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • She Leads initiative to benefit women and girls in 14-30 age bracket in six counties, namely Kajiado, Nairobi, Mombasa, Kwale, Homa Bay and Kisumu counties.
  • The 2021-2025 initiative could address socio-cultural constraints to create an enabling environment for the young women to effectively participate in development.

Nineteen-year-old Zilpa Ayoo aspires to be Nairobi Woman Representative but confesses to lack of mentorship and leadership skills.

