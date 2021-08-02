Prof Pantoren; from a defiant community girl to an adored global leader

Prof Elizabeth Pantoren during a peace meeting at Karare Town, Marsabit County, last year. She is the first female to be awarded a PhD in the Rendille community and the entire county.

Photo credit: Jacob Walter | Nation Media Group

By  Jacob Walter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Prof Elizabeth Pantoren says pastoralist girls and women have been oppressed by men who were bestowed with massive powers by culture, for decades.
  • When she sat for her primary school examination in 1986, the council of elders saw in her a young woman ripe for marriage.

Northern Kenya is in full transition, at least for the women. The formerly side-lined region is aflame with new hope, ambitions, purpose and an array of opportunities for them.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.