Prof Ngila: Why dad called me Mr Catherine in his letters

Acting Executive Director of African Academy of Science, Prof. Catherine Ngila at her office in Nairobi during the interview on February 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Prof Catherine Ngila  recently won the 23rd International Prize for Women in Science for “introducing, developing and applying nanotechnology-based analytical methods to monitor water pollutants.”
  • Her innovation is recognised to be indispensable in developing water resource management systems that are environmentally sustainable.
  • She is the acting executive director of the African Academy of Sciences, a pan-African think tank organisation on Science, Technology and Innovation.

If you are ever interested in finding out more about the water you drink, then Prof Catherine Ngila, a distinguished scholar in analytical and environmental chemistry can be of help.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.