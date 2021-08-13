Prof Kobia: Give women a chance at the polls

Ministry of Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary Prof Margaret Kobia has asked women to vote for one of their own.

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

  • The 23 women elected to the National Assembly and 96 to the County Assemblies had to overcome many barriers, making them the heroines of our time in their own right.
  • We have been socialised in a way that we culturally discriminate women.

"It pains me when people ask, ‘Women are 50 per cent, why can’t they elect one of their own?'"

