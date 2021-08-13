Prof Kobia: Give women a chance at the polls

"It pains me when people ask, ‘Women are 50 per cent, why can’t they elect one of their own?'"

This is Ministry of Public Service and Gender, Cabinet Secretary, Prof Margaret Kobia expressing her frustration with under-representation of women in political leadership during Annual Women Rights Organisation Convention (2021) on Wednesday.

"That is a simplistic way of looking at it," she added.

Unlike men, for women to win a seat it begins with clearing overlapped stones along the way, before they embark on their journey.

The stones that represent gender-based violence, which has worsened with use of social media, cultural traditions that subjugate women, divide-and-rule (often perpetuated by male opponents) and financial deficits owing to the fact that women are paid less and even so, they are discriminated in access to economic opportunities.

These are the barriers that the 23 elected to the National Assembly and 96 to the County Assemblies had to overcome, making them the heroines of our time in their own right.

Cultural discrimination

"We have been socialised in a way that we culturally discriminate women," Prof Kobia observed during the convention convened by Crawn Trust.

"We need to find out where the problem is (that we cannot realise the two-thirds gender principle). Is it with the political elite, Wanjiku or both?" she queried.

The two-day convention, which brought together feminists from across Kenya seeks to reflect on gains made in advancing women's rights and chart the way forward.

Feminist for Peace, Rights and Justice Centre founder Editar Adhiambo, raised an alert on dangers of excluding women from political leadership.

Absence of women from decision-making table creates a loophole for abuse of women's rights, she said.

“Women’s participation in political leadership is a matter of human rights and inclusive growth,” she said.

Oxfam-Kenya Country Director Dr John Kitui, asked: “What are we willing to sacrifice to make sure the women enjoy their full potential?”

He described patriarchy as a system that would require concerted efforts to neutralise.

UN Women-Kenya Deputy Director Rukaya Mohammed, said women who are free from "all forms of violence participate better and contribute to development agenda more productively."